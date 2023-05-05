Woman killed £3,000 worth of lobsters
A teenager who broke into a farm and killed £3,000 worth of lobsters has been sentenced.
Teoni Blanchard, of Peel, was seen on CCTV breaking into the outbuildings of Shenvalla Farm in Patrick with a torch and a kitchen knife.
The 19-year-old then killed a number of the crustaceans by putting cleaning products in the water.
Blanchard was handed a one year jail term suspended for one year with a supervision order for the same period.
Douglas Courthouse heard that the lobsters were being reared to be sold.
As well as killing them and their eggs, which she stabbed with the knife, she also took the keys out of four vehicles on the land, before leaving the property.
The court heard she had been drinking that night and originally gave police a false alibi.
Suspending the jail sentence, Deemster Graeme Cook said Blanchard was "clearly a troubled lady".
