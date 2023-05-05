A teenager who broke into a farm and killed £3,000 worth of lobsters has been sentenced.

Teoni Blanchard, of Peel, was seen on CCTV breaking into the outbuildings of Shenvalla Farm in Patrick with a torch and a kitchen knife.

The 19-year-old then killed a number of the crustaceans by putting cleaning products in the water.

Blanchard was handed a one year jail term suspended for one year with a supervision order for the same period.