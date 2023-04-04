'Full trust and faith' in Guernsey Police officers - deputy chief officer
Island's police force issues statement after the Metropolitan Police Force comes under fire following a review into its culture and standards.
Guernsey Police has "full trust and faith" in its officers, according to deputy chief officer Ian Scholes.
Guernsey Police would act "decisively and appropriately" if there were doubts about any of its officers.
Guernsey Police has "full trust and faith" in its officers, the deputy chief officer of the force has said.
The message comes after the Metropolitan Police Force came under fire following Baroness Casey's report, reviewing the force's culture and standards.
Deputy chief officer Ian Scholes, of Guernsey Police, said the island's force strived to be "a pillar of public trust".
He said continuing to build trust and confidence in the force by working with the public was a priority.
Baroness Casey was appointed to review the Metropolitan Police's culture and standards after the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, in 2021.
Her year-long review, external condemns systemic failures, painting a picture of a force where rape cases were dropped because a freezer containing key evidence broke.
The 363-page report condemns the force as institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, referencing racist officers and staff, routine sexism, and "deep-seated" homophobia.
'Swiftly and robustly'
Deputy chief officer Ian Scholes, of Guernsey Police, said the island's force wanted to do its best to ensure the community felt safe when dealing with its officers.
He said: "No police service is immune from the potential that an officer might break the trust placed in them, so it is important that any such incident is dealt with swiftly and robustly.
"Policing by consent is a well-established principle that we live by, and requires transparency about police powers, the integrity of officers in exercising those powers and their accountability in doing so."
Mr Scholes said the force had "full trust and faith" in the officers serving the island.
He said if there were doubts about an individual, the force would act "decisively and appropriately", adding if people were ever concerned or unsure about the motives of a police officer, they could take steps to get reassurance.
Mr Scholes said officers must act within certain parameters, and within the law, which included the "occasional use of reasonable force" and taking other actions to keep the public safe.
Deputy chief officer Scholes said he wanted Guernsey Police to be something the community could "have confidence and pride in".