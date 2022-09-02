Bord Gáis Energy in the Republic of Ireland has announced it will increase residential gas and electricity prices substantially.

The company said that from 2 October the average electricity bill would go up by 34% or €48.25 (£41.85) and the average gas bill will rise by 39% or €43.80 (£37.99).

They stated that they would not be increasing standing charges.

Bord Gáis Energy provides gas and electricity and home care services to more than 730,000 residential and business customers throughout the Republic of Ireland.

In March, the company announced it would be increasing the average electricity bill by 27% and the average gas bill by 39%.

Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, said he deeply regretted having to raise prices.

"The scale of increases in wholesale energy costs leaves us with no choice," he said.

"We continue to do everything we can to reduce the impact on our customers and keep our rates as competitive as possible."

The company pledged 10% of its operating profits to its Energy Support Fund to support customers struggling with bills.

Mr Kirwan said the company was working with a number of organisations to help customers access the fund.

"We know that there are customers who are struggling and our urgent message to them is to engage with us so that we can give them supports that reflect their unique circumstances," he said.