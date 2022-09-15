A﻿ man in his 20s has died after being hit by a train on the Dublin-to-Belfast line in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

G﻿ardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to the scene at Gormanstown in County Meath shortly before 21:30 local time.

T﻿he man died at the scene.

Another man was injured and he received medical treatment at the scene.

G﻿ardaí said the dead man's body was taken to Navan Mortuary.

T﻿hey said a post-mortem examination would take place on Thursday.