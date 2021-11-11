A climate change project in the Highlands is to count pollinators using a device that listens for the insects' buzz.

A version of the technology, which used infra red sensors to detect bees and other insects, was trialled at Inverewe Garden this year.

The enhanced device is fitted with tiny microphones and uses "complex sound analysis techniques" to identify pollinators.

The National Trust for Scotland said the research was part of wider project to understand the effects of climate change on the garden near Poolewe in Wester Ross.