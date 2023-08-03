A town which has seen a rise in childhood obesity is to ban ads for unhealthy food from most of its council-owned property.

Luton Council said no adverts that include items high in fat, salt and sugar, will appear on its billboards, lampposts, screens or roundabouts.

The move was to "protect children and adults", the authority said.

Labour councillor Khtija Malik, the portfolio holder for public health, said it was a "start" in the bit to reduce the town's "high rates of obesity among young children".