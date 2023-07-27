The Jersey government has allocated £6.9m of reserves funding to address "emerging priorities" across the island.

Allocations include spending £1.9m on improving the island's sewage system and up to £2.7m on tackling health and community service waiting lists.

It said the reserves allowed the government to "react to unforeseen challenges".

Deputy Ian Gorst, minister for treasury and resources, said £54m of the existing unspent 2022 capital programme would also be reallocated through the Government Plan., external