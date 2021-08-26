Almost £50m is to be invested in the refurbishment of a 1930s-built hydro-electric power station in Perthshire.

Tummel Bridge near Pitlochry is to get "modern and efficient" turbine technology.

SSE Renewables said the revamp would extend the power station's life by at least 40 years and create work for up to 65 people.

Tummel Bridge is one of Scotland's oldest hydro-electric stations.