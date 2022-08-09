Hot weather warning for Battle Day and beyond
At a glance
Highs of 33C (91.4F) expected this week, with temperatures peaking on Saturday
People encouraged to take care of those vulnerable to extreme heat
Only call emergency services in a "real emergency", says States
Plea to follow fire safety guidance
Public health officials have issued advice as very hot weather is expected ahead of this week's Battle of Flowers Day in Jersey.
Temperatures on the island are expected to reach 33C (91.4F) this week and it will remain warm overnight, the States said.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday afternoon.
The States warned extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration and said older people and children were particularly at risk.
Director of public health, professor Peter Bradley, said: “It is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take these necessary precautions over the week as we are expecting temperatures to rise and to ensure a safe Battle Day.
"I encourage everyone to look out for those that are vulnerable to extreme heat and less able to look after themselves.”
Health bosses said heat cramps, rashes, dizziness and fainting, exhaustion and confusion were common signs of someone with a heat-related illness.
The government also said emergency services were expected to be busy this weekend, asking islanders to only call for an ambulance in a "real emergency" and to follow fire safety guidance.
States' fire safety guidance
Do not make open fires in the countryside.
Only use barbecues in a safe area, away from areas of gorse and heathland.
Never leave a fire or barbecue unattended and throw any ashes away carefully.
Have a bucket of water or sand near your barbecue for emergencies.
Do not use a bonfire to get rid of garden rubbish.
Do not leave bottles or glass in the countryside (sunlight on glass can start fires) and take all litter home to dispose of there.
The Battle of Flowers
The Battle of Flowers started 120 years ago to mark a Royal Coronation.
It was intended as a one-off celebration but is now considered one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe.
This year the event is celebrating its 120th anniversary.
The Battle of Flowers Parade starts at 14:30 BST on Thursday and on Friday the Moonlight Parade starts at 21:00 BST.