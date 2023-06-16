Family of toddler told cancer treatment not working
The family of a four-year-old boy who launched a charity in his name to help others deal with cancer diagnosis have been told his treatment for the disease is not working.
Morgan Ridler from Swansea was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021 at age two, and doctors have told his parents to now prepare for end of life care.
After eight rounds of chemotherapy, Morgan got better. But the cancer returned.
Mum Natalie and dad Matt have been told their little boy's tumours had grown substantially.
In a statement posted on social media, Matt said: "This is something I never wanted to write or would wish upon any other soul.
"In short, [they] will be telling us that no treatment has worked for Morgan and that he will be transferred to palliative and in due course end of life care.
"My little blue eyed warrior has fought so, so hard and I feel like my heart has been ripped out but I want him to have happy memories and not to wake each day in pain and have no quality of life," said Matt.
Morgan had been booked in for another round of chemotherapy, but doctors have said his quality of life should now be the priority.
"At this time, neither of us know the prognosis or how long, and it is something that we are discussing whether we actually want to know," Morgan's dad said.
He said he has no idea how to break the news to Morgan's younger sister.
"We want to give Morgan and Rhiannon happy memories, as well as us, and want to take trips away, days out, as far as Morgan’s health, time and money allow," he said.
During Morgan's hospital treatment in Birmingham a nurse wrote comforting phrases in Welsh so colleagues could soothe him, which went viral on TikTok.
His parents decided to set up their own charity, Morgan's Army, external, raising thousands of pounds for families of children diagnosed with cancer.