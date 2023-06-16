The family of a four-year-old boy who launched a charity in his name to help others deal with cancer diagnosis have been told his treatment for the disease is not working.

Morgan Ridler from Swansea was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021 at age two, and doctors have told his parents to now prepare for end of life care.

After eight rounds of chemotherapy, Morgan got better. But the cancer returned.

Mum Natalie and dad Matt have been told their little boy's tumours had grown substantially.