Police appeal after woman knocked off bike
Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was knocked off her bike.
The cyclist had been riding on Route de Carteret before turning into Les Genats Estates.
It happened at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday in the Castel, police said.
Any witnesses have been asked to contact police or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.