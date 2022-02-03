BBC News

Police appeal after woman knocked off bike

The cyclist had been riding on Route de Carteret before turning into Les Genats Estates, police said

  • A woman was knocked off her bicycle in the Castel on Tuesday.

  • Police said she was turning into Les Genats when the collision happened.

  • Officers are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was knocked off her bike.

The cyclist had been riding on Route de Carteret before turning into Les Genats Estates.

It happened at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday in the Castel, police said.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.