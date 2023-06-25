Child dies in Padstow harbour fall

A five-year-old boy has died following what has been described as a "tragic accident" in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called at about 11:45 BST on Saturday following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall in Padstow.

The child, who police said was a local boy, was taken to Treliske by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "He sadly passed away whilst in hospital with his parents present."