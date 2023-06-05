A former rugby player climbed the highest mountain in Wales with a boy who has a severe genetic condition to raise funds.

Jack Fleckney, who played for London Wasps, pushed Albert, seven, and his wheelchair up Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon, in Wales.

Albert, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at three years old, and is now unable to walk.

Mr Fleckney took on the challenge to help raise £16,000 for a new all-terrain electric wheelchair for the boy.