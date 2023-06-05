A review into bus services by Leicestershire County Council has been paused after the authority received new funding.

Up to 26 routes were put at risk in February, when the authority said it needed to find £1m in savings on bus services to help fill an £88m budget deficit.

As it will now receive £1.79m this year from the government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, external, any decision on possible cancellations has been delayed.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport at the Conservative-run council, said it was an opportunity to “help the council better shape the public transport offer in rural areas”.