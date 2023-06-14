A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash with a car at Goss Moor, Cornwall on the road that used to be the A30.

Police confirmed emergency services were called to the crash between a white Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Land Rover at the crossroads near the Iron Bridge on Tuesday at 15:10 BST.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from St Austell, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions for about eight hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place.