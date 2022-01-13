A "popular and loved" man who died following a crash in South Yorkshire last week has been named as Bradley Hardy.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta on Manvers Way, Wath-upon-Dearne at about 23:20 GMT on Sunday.

Mr Hardy was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has since been released under investigation, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Hardy's family described him as popular and loved by all his family and friends.

"They are absolutely devastated by his death and will greatly miss him," they said in a statement released by South Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses to the crash, or people with information about it, are asked to get in touch with police.

