A taxi passenger has died following a crash on the M18 last week.

The man in his 60s, who was travelling in the back of the cab, was involved in a four-vehicle crash at about 14:05 BST on Wednesday.

It happened on the northbound carriageway between junction four and junction five of the motorway near Hatfield, Doncaster.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died, police said.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage.