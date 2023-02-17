Ninth boy charged with town centre stabbing murder
A ninth boy has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed in Walsall town centre.
Bailey Atkinson, 20, died on 28 January after he was attacked on High Street.
The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named because of his age, is due before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.
The eight others to be charged are aged between 15 and 17.
West Midlands Police said Mr Atkinson's family had been updated with the latest development, and the force added it continued to support them.