Emergency care staff brought in to cope with TT
At a glance
A dedicated trauma team is to be set up in the emergency department
Paramedics from Wales will join the island’s ambulance service
Arrangements made to transfer the most seriously ill to specialist UK hospitals
People with minor injuries have been urged to avoid Noble’s Hospital
- Published
Staff at the emergency department at the Isle of Man’s main hospital is set to be supported during the TT races, Manx Care has said.
Additional nursing and medical cover will be drafted in to create a dedicated trauma team to work alongside existing staff.
More orthopaedic trauma surgeons will also be in place to deal with urgent surgeries as a result of accidents.
Police previously said almost half of the motorcycle crashes on the island last year took place during the TT fortnight.
Manx Care’s Director of Operations Oliver Radford said the health care provider had reviewed its response to last year’s event and increased staff to cater for the additional demand.
Arrangements were also put in place to transfer patients to UK hospitals, including Aintree Hospital, which will provide care for those with severe injuries.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the 2022 TT period had been the busiest on record for the island’s ambulance service, with the team responding to 710 incidents during the TT fortnight, with similar figures expected this year.
As a result six paramedics and an operations manager from the Welsh Ambulance Service will be working with the team during the fortnight and critical care cars, rapid response cars and the A99 helicopter will all be available.
Three senior critical care paramedics from the Great North Air Ambulance Service will also join the service to help with the most seriously ill, with helicopters in Cumbria and County Durham on standby to transport patients if necessary.
People have been encouraged to use the minor injuries unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital wherever possible during the fortnight to take the pressure off Noble’s Hospital.
A leaflet outlining other medical advice and care services available has been produced in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish and made available online.
