Staff at the emergency department at the Isle of Man’s main hospital is set to be supported during the TT races, Manx Care has said.

Additional nursing and medical cover will be drafted in to create a dedicated trauma team to work alongside existing staff.

More orthopaedic trauma surgeons will also be in place to deal with urgent surgeries as a result of accidents.

Police previously said almost half of the motorcycle crashes on the island last year took place during the TT fortnight.