Met officer who Tasered man gave 'false account' - court
PC Imran Mahmood, 36, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first lockdown in 2020
Mr Walker-Brown, 23, was left paralysed from the waist down after falling backwards over a fence after he was Tasered
PC Mahmood does not dispute inflicting serious injury, but denies it was unlawful
The officer tells the court he believed Mr Walker-Brown had a weapon but he is accused of lying during cross-examination
A police officer who paralysed a man after Tasering him during a police chase has been accused of lying in court during cross-examination.
PC Imran Mahmood, 36, denies a charge of unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jordan Walker-Brown.
Mr Walker-Brown, who was 23 at the time, was left with "catastrophic" injuries after hitting his head on the pavement and breaking his back on 4 May 2020.
PC Mahmood told Southwark Crown Court he "honestly" believed Mr Walker-Brown had a weapon, but he was accused of lying "to justify what you did".
Met Police officer PC Mahmood chased Mr Walker-Brown on foot after noticing him walking along the pavement in Burgoyne Road, Haringey, north London, the court was told.
The jury heard PC Mahmood used his Taser when Mr Walker-Brown jumped on to a wheelie bin to climb over a fence in the front garden of a house.
It produced such an electric shock that it caused him to tumble backwards over the wall, land head-first on the footpath and break his back.
The officer told jurors he discharged his Taser after Mr Walker-Brown "turned around" on top of the bins, adding that he "honestly" believed the younger man was in possession of a weapon and going to attack him.
During cross-examination on Friday, prosecutor Ben FitzGerald KC said: "The truth is that he was about to get over the wall and you fired to stop him getting away."
PC Mahmood replied: "That is incorrect."
Mr FitzGerald went on: "I'm afraid you had to make up a false account afterwards to justify what you did."
"No, that is incorrect," PC Mahmood replied. "I'm not a liar. I was just trying to do my job."
"I'm afraid you are a liar, Mr Mahmood," the prosecutor said.
PC Mahmood accepted he did not see Mr Walker-Brown take out a weapon and the alleged victim made no movement towards him with a weapon.
But the officer said he was "adamant" at the time that Mr Walker-Brown had a knife and "honestly believed" he was going to attack him.
Mr FitzGerald asked: "Was it the case that in that moment of anger and frustration that he would not follow your commands that you fired the Taser?"
"Absolutely not," PC Mahmood said.
He insisted it was to protect himself and others and that it was a reasonable use of force.
The trial continues.
