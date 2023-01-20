Plans to demolish a hotel and restaurant for new housing have been turned down for a second time.

La Gondola, on Osmaston Road in Derby, had been a popular spot in the 1970s and 80s - but even an appearance on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares TV show failed to stop its decline.

The building has been empty since 2009 and has been a target for anti-social behaviour.

But despite the plans being recommended for approval, a scheme to demolish it and build 42 flats was rejected by the city council due to concerns over a lack of parking.