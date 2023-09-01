'Draconian' harbour fees could 'kill industry'
Increasing mooring fees by 50-100% is a "draconian" move that could lead to boat owners selling up and destroy the industry, an association has warned.
Guernsey Ports announced plans to charge more over the next three years in a bid to not financially rely on the States.
It said it was mindful of the potential impact but government help was "not sustainable long-term".
Nick Guillemette, president of the Guernsey Boatowners Association (GBA), said the increases targeted the leisure industry.
"These increases of 50 to 100% are just absolutely draconian, they're unjustified," he said.
"If you want to kill off a perfectly healthy marine leisure boat industry they are going about it the right way.
"Instead of investing in the future they're basically setting about destroying what they have already achieved."
'Blend the charges'
Since 2020, Guernsey Ports has relied on the States for funding, including a loss of about £6m forecast for 2023.
It will bring the total amount of funding from taxpayers received in the last four years to about £30m.
Colin Le Ray, Guernsey Ports' managing director, said funding had been tight.
He said: "Everything that comes on to the island comes through the ports... we've tried to blend the changes in such a way that it should minimise the impact on the cost of living.
"We've made some assessments in many areas, the changes are a few pounds here and a few pounds there."
The GBA said it would put its own proposals forward to the States.
