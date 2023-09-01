Increasing mooring fees by 50-100% is a "draconian" move that could lead to boat owners selling up and destroy the industry, an association has warned.

Guernsey Ports announced plans to charge more over the next three years in a bid to not financially rely on the States.

It said it was mindful of the potential impact but government help was "not sustainable long-term".

Nick Guillemette, president of the Guernsey Boatowners Association (GBA), said the increases targeted the leisure industry.

"These increases of 50 to 100% are just absolutely draconian, they're unjustified," he said.

"If you want to kill off a perfectly healthy marine leisure boat industry they are going about it the right way.

"Instead of investing in the future they're basically setting about destroying what they have already achieved."