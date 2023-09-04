Cannabis farm discovered in loft
Police discovered nearly 100 cannabis plants in the loft of a Nottingham home.
Officers went to Southfield Road, in Radford, at about 10:15 BST on Thursday after reports drugs were being produced at an address.
Remains of a cannabis farm were found across several rooms, and 90 plants at various stages of growth were discovered in the loft.
All the plants have been removed from the address, police said.
Anyone with information about drug production in their area is urged to call the police.
