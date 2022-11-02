A﻿ former leader of Highland Council has expressed frustration that a hospital originally scheduled to be open this year is now not likely to be built until 2028.

H﻿ighland Council bought a site in Fort William in 2015 where a replacement for the town's ageing Belford Hospital could be constructed.

D﻿r Michael Foxely said people in Fort William had been told of the proposed new completion date.

H﻿e said the news had been met with "dismay".

N﻿HS Highland confirmed a potential completion date of 2028, provided all the necessary approvals were secured.

T﻿he health board said: "The Scottish government has advised that the construction funding cannot be guaranteed before April 2026, however, with their support and agreement we will progress design work for the hospital and continue to develop our business case to be ready to proceed should funding become available earlier."

Campaigners had raised concerns over timescales last year.

T﻿he proposed site at Blar Mhor had previously been earmarked for a new Tesco, but the supermarket giant sold the land after abandoning its plans for the store.