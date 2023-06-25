About 100 protestors have marched in opposition to plans to turn a hotel into accommodation for asylum seekers.

Up to 241 people will be moved into the 77-room Stradey Park Hotel in Furnace, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire from 10 July.

Protestors gathered on Sunday to voice their concerns and applaud tearful staff, whose jobs are under threat.

The Home Office said it was “listening to the local communities’ views” on the plans, which were agreed with the hotel's owners.