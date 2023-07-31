A man in his 60s has died after a fire in central Truro, police said.

Roads were closed and residents were evacuated when the incident unfolded in the Quay Street area on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the fire happened in a property at Enys Quay retirement housing and emergency services were called at about 17:00 BST.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing and no one is being sought in connection with the incident, police said.