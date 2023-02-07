Great Yarmouth: Buildings evacuated after unexploded bomb found

An unexploded bomb has been found in a river and buildings are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Norfolk Police said the discovery in the River Yare was thought to be an ordnance device.

It was found by a contractor working on the third river crossing, Norfolk County Council said.

It added: "Site workers made the discovery while excavating in the area of Bollard Quay".

Dredging work was being carried out at the time close to the junction with Boundary Road.