Great Yarmouth: Buildings evacuated after unexploded bomb found
An unexploded bomb has been found in a river and buildings are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.
Norfolk Police said the discovery in the River Yare was thought to be an ordnance device.
It was found by a contractor working on the third river crossing, Norfolk County Council said.
It added: "Site workers made the discovery while excavating in the area of Bollard Quay".
Dredging work was being carried out at the time close to the junction with Boundary Road.
Officers said Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth was closed between Beccles Road and Boundary Road, along with others nearby.
A 400m (328ft) cordon has been put in place with homes and businesses within the zone evacuated.
Bomb disposal teams remained at the site on Wednesday.
