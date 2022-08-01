Bus named after Lionesses' goalkeeper Mary Earps
- Published
A bus has been named after England's Euro 2022 winning goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Transport company Trentbarton has marked the team's success by naming one of its vehicles after the player.
The mainline bus will serve West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, where Earps grew up.
England beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday, scoring in extra-time to win their first international tournament.
Earps played every minute of the competition, keeping four clean sheets.
She was widely praised for two important saves in the Lionesses' 4-0 win against Sweden in the semi-final.
Trentbarton managing director Jeff Counsell said: "The whole country is rightly enormously impressed by the Lionesses and all they have achieved for women and girls, the women's game and for the nation's football supporters.
"Naming a mainline after Mary shows how proud we are as a local company of a local sporting hero.
"We hope next time Mary is back visiting friends and family she takes a ride on her bus."