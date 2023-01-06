Christmas tree was cause of village pub fire

A burnt out Green Man pub in Clophill, BedfordshireJane Errick

The Green Man was severely damaged by a fire on 21 December

Alex Pope
BBC News, East

A fire at a village pub was probably caused by a real Christmas tree being placed too close to an open fireplace, a fire service said.

Crews attended the blaze at The Green Man in Clophill, Bedfordshire, at 22:40 GMT on 21 December.

Eight people were evacuated from the building and taken to hospital.

Half the building was damaged by the fire and the rest was heat and smoke damaged.

Clarice De Montfort

The fire took hold of the ground floor of the pub, on Clophill's High Street

A spokesman woman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation had found the blaze was accidental.

"The cause was related to combustibles being placed too close to an open fireplace, most probably a real Christmas tree, spreading to Christmas decorations and ceiling materials," she said.

"All other known causes were subsequently ruled out."

Clophill fire: Video shows village pub engulfed by flames

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links