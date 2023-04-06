Police officer sentenced for domestic abuse offences
At a glance
Det Sgt Gareth Greenwood was found guilty of two counts of common assault following a trial
He was handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £625 costs
The officer, who was suspended at the start of the investigation, now faces misconduct proceedings, West Yorkshire Police said
A West Yorkshire police officer has been sentenced after being convicted of domestic abuse offences.
Det Sgt Gareth Greenwood, 42, who served in the Bradford district, was found guilty of two counts of common assault following a trial.
The offences were committed whilst off duty against one victim in Baildon on 29 April, 2022, West Yorkshire Police said.
Manchester Magistrates' Court handed him an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £625 costs.
Speaking at the conclusion of the case, Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar, of the force's professional standards directorate, said Greenwood, who was a temporary detective inspector at the time of the offence, would now face misconduct proceedings.
"We are highly committed to protecting women and girls from violence and fear of violence," she said.
"Please be reassured that this officer is not representative of the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly day in day out to protect vulnerable people from harm,
Greenwood was suspended at the start of the investigation, police said.
