A West Yorkshire police officer has been sentenced after being convicted of domestic abuse offences.

Det Sgt Gareth Greenwood, 42, who served in the Bradford district, was found guilty of two counts of common assault following a trial.

The offences were committed whilst off duty against one victim in Baildon on 29 April, 2022, West Yorkshire Police said.

Manchester Magistrates' Court handed him an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £625 costs.