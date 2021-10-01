Guernsey travel rules to be relaxed

People travelling to Guernsey will no longer have to complete a course of lateral flow tests if they meet certain criteria, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), has said.

The new rules, which will come into force from 20 October, will apply to "blue" arrivals - those coming from the Common Travel Area which includes the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.

Currently travellers have to complete lateral flow tests on alternate days for 10 days.

The CCA said in the "unlikely event" the "situation seriously deteriorates" it would review the decision.

It said there would be no change to the travel rules, external for arrivals from red list countries or the rest of the world.