More than 100 felled trees on Armada Way in Plymouth could be removed by the end of the month, the city council leader has said.

Tudor Evans said checks will be done within weeks to make sure any nesting birds have moved on.

The trees were cut down on 14 March but a court injunction prevented the council from removing debris due to concerns over the birds.

Mr Evans said a public consultation on the revamp of the street would likely be launched in the autumn.