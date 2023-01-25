Cambridgeshire council tax rise to fund bus routes

A local authority that has stepped in to stop major bus cuts has approved a rise in its part of the council tax to help protect services.

The Mayoral Precept is part of the budget of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) for the next financial year.

Helping to fund the buses would cost £12 a year for those living in a band D property and it is hoped the plan would raise more than £3.5m a year.

The acting mayor, Labour's Anna Smith, said the authority had not taken the decision to bring in the charge "lightly".