Sheraze, who did not want to give her surname, told the council meeting, external: "The attacker came out of nowhere - I couldn't see anything. It was dark."

She said there were people walking past "but nobody stopped to help because it was too dark", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"Somebody came back when they heard me crying and they said 'I saw you but it was too dark'," she told councillors.

She was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises after the assault.

Sheraze added she and the 128 people who signed her petition wanted the council "to put lights on one path where commuters go daily".

“People say this will affect animals and nature, but this petition is not to put lights everywhere – it’s to put lights on one path where commuters go daily," she said.

“At one point after my attack, I stood there and counted how many people I saw. I saw 84 people – and of those 63 were female, walking like me at 5pm."