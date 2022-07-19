Man suffers serious head injuries in attack
- Published
A man is in a serious condition after suffering severe head injuries in an assault in Nottinghamshire.
Police believe the 28-year-old had been followed by a group before being attacked in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield at about 21:30 BST on Monday.
Part of Newgate Lane is closed as part of the investigation.
The force has asked anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Luke Todd said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into this assault, including checking CCTV footage, and we are urging anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch with us.
"We would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the area around this time and who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident."