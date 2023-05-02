Attempted murder arrest after man attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was attacked in Derby.
The victim, in his 30s, was assaulted shops in Kedleston Street just before 16:00 BST on 17 April.
Derbyshire Constabulary said he was treated in hospital for a head injury that was not life-threatening.
A 42-year-old man was detained but has since been bailed while investigations continue, the force added.
Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the attack or was in the area at the time to come forward.
