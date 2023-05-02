Attempted murder arrest after man attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was attacked in Derby.

The victim, in his 30s, was assaulted shops in Kedleston Street just before 16:00 BST on 17 April.

Derbyshire Constabulary said he was treated in hospital for a head injury that was not life-threatening.

A 42-year-old man was detained but has since been bailed while investigations continue, the force added.