An NHS hospital trust racially discriminated against an engineer when he was suspended over a health and safety breach, an employment tribunal ruled.

Subramaniam Ahillan, who is of Sri Lankan heritage, was part of a team installing medical gas pipe work at Basildon University Hospital in Essex in April 2020.

The claimant had been suspended over allegations he entered false information on paperwork.

The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust pointed out that Mr Ahillan's claim of "direct race discrimination" was the only one of 35 allegations upheld by the tribunal judge.