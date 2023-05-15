The scientist said there were an estimated 1.2 billion sheep in the world producing about seven million tonnes of methane into the atmosphere.

Edinburgh-based SRUC's research could help find solutions to reducing the animals' carbon footprint.

Dr Lambe said: “Despite the fact resource efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions are global priorities, there are few examples around the world of research to implement breeding strategies to directly tackle these issues in sheep.

“This is largely due to the difficulty in recording feed consumption and greenhouse gas emissions on an individual animal basis, especially in grass-based systems."

Rob Hodgkins, who farms 2,500 in Hertfordshire, was involved in the first use of the trailer-mounted Pacs.

He said: "It will only be a matter of time before consumers will be able to look at labels on packets of meat that shows what they’re buying has come from, for example, a carbon-zero sheep.”