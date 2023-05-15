Stars join Michael Sheen's TV directorial debut
The stars of Michael Sheen's TV directorial debut have been announced by the BBC.
The Way, a three-part drama about an imagined civil uprising, has just started filming in Port Talbot.
Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans leads the cast alongside Callum Scott Howells of It's a Sin and Gavin and Stacey's Steffan Rhodri.
Sheen also joins the cast in addition to being director, co-creator and executive producer.
Sheen said: “I feel very lucky to get to work every day with these phenomenal actors.
"We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”
The show is being written by James Graham, creator of ITV drama Quiz, where Sheen starred as former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? presenter Chris Tarrant.
Sheen has co-created The Way with Adam Curtis and the show is executive produced by Bethan Jones.
It will follow the Driscoll family, completed by Mali Harries of Keeping Faith and Sophie Melville of The Pact, in addition to Sheen, Rhodri and Howells.
Evans is playing a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls as they attempt to flee the country.
The show, which is part funded by the Welsh government via Creative Wales, will air on BBC One.
Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales said: “The team behind ‘The Way’ are a class act. They personify just how hot drama production is in Wales right now.
"This is our biggest year ever of drama for BBC Cymru Wales and the talent pipeline is astonishing. It is terrific to be working with this team and I know our audiences are going to love the story they’re telling."
Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama said: “I’m delighted to see cameras now rolling on The Way, with so many immensely talented people coming together to bring Michael, James and Adam’s unique and hugely entertaining story to screen."