Several fires on heathland put out by fire crews

A field fire in East TilburyEssex Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews were called to a field in East Tilbury on Tuesday afternoon

Several fires on heathland have been put out by firefighters.

Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended a field fire near Princess Margaret Road, East Tilbury, at 14:09 BST on Tuesday.

The fire covered an area of 200m (656ft) by 20m (65ft), and it was put out and under control by 15:50.

The fire service said its cause "could not be determined".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

You might also be interested in

Related internet links