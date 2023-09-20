Developer asks to cut affordable housing from village homes plan
Housing developer Heyford Developments has applied to cut its affordable housing provision from a homes scheme
The company was due to build a 44-home development on land off Benns Way in Norfolk's Terrington St Clement
It said building the affordable homes was no longer profitable
David Hillier, chairman of the parish council, said it would "oppose" the application
A developer says it wants to reduce the number of affordable homes it will provide on a housing scheme due to costs.
Heyford Developments, external said it was no longer profitable to include affordable home provision on the 44-home development at Benns Way in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk.
But Sandra Squires, a district councillor for the village, said the development "was sold as offering what the village needs – more affordable housing".
Heyford Developments has been approached for comment.
'Totally unacceptable'
Councillor Squires said: “The village doesn’t need any more market housing.
"The schools and doctor surgeries are already oversubscribed and the development will exacerbate traffic problems.”
The development was initially turned down due to road safety fears in 2022.
A planning inspector overturned the decision following an appeal, paving the way for the homes to be built, which were to include 20% affordable housing.
Following a viability study, Heyford Developments said it would suffer a loss if the affordable homes were built and it has requested for the requirement to be removed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The company is expected to build a second housing scheme of 76 homes in the village on land off Northgate Way.
David Hillier, chairman of the parish council, said the council would "oppose" the company's application, adding: “If they can’t build these affordable homes then we don’t want the developments in the village."
“The developers knew what was required of them when they purchased the land and for them to turn around and say they can’t build them is totally unacceptable," he said.
