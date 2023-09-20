Two men arrested after 50 drain covers stolen
Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 50 drain covers in Derbyshire.
Officers said they were alerted by Derbyshire County Council to the problem, which has been reported over the past few weeks - particularly in the Erewash area.
There had also been further reports in the Spondon area of Derby, they said.
A 32-year-old man from Long Eaton and a 37-year-old man from Nottingham were arrested on Tuesday after a vehicle was stopped in Long Eaton.
The arrest was made by Nottinghamshire Police following reports of metal theft in the Burton Joyce area.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
