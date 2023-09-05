Trial of road closure outside school extended
A trial road closure outside a Jersey school has been extended for a second time.
The Government of Jersey said the closure outside St Luke's Primary School had been extended to 19 December.
The scheme, which began on 24 April, sees Elizabeth Street closed to traffic at drop-off and pick-up times.
Elizabeth Street remained open over the summer as the scheme is only operational during school terms.
The 'School Street' aims to improve safety and encourage more students to walk and cycle.
The government said a recent survey of staff, parents and Elizabeth Street residents found 81% supported the initiative.
From Monday to Friday, Elizabeth Street closes between 07:30 and 09:30 and 14:30 and 16:30 BST, although closure periods are sometimes shorter depending on school operations.
