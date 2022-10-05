Two men have appeared in court after a man was injured in an aggravated burglary in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to an address in Mansfield Woodhouse after a report that intruders had forced their way into the victim's home and took his dog.

Officers said the victim suffered cuts and bruises in the break-in which happened at about 15:10 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.