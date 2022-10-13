A﻿ man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall.

The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST.

T﻿he driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining a serious head injury.

T﻿hree other passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks.

W﻿est Midlands Police said specialist officers were supporting the deceased's family and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.