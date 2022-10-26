First phase of Staffa improvements completed
The first phase of a £1.6m 18-month project to improve access around a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides has been completed.
National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is having the work done on Staffa, which lies seven miles (11km) west of Mull and attracts up to 100,000 tourists a year.
The island is famed for its hexagonal basalt rock columns, which were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, as well as its Fingal's Cave and birdlife.
The first phase involved footpath restoration and erosion control.
NTS said the next stage of work was due to begin next year and would see an extension to the landing area for visitors arriving and leaving by boat.
A staircase to the top of the island is also to be replaced.