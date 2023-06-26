Children with life-threatening conditions have enjoyed a special night at a zoo in Cornwall.

The Dream Night at the Zoo event in Newquay saw 300 people attend, including children's families, to give everyone an "opportunity to make precious memories", staff said.

They were invited from Little Harbour Children’s Hospice in St Austell, support charity Ellie’s Haven in Looe and the Royal Cornwall Hospital's Oncology Unit.

They had access to the zoo "for the evening and the chance to learn all about its animals from the zoo keepers and rangers", as well as other entertainment, staff said.