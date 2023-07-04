Irish budget to deliver €5.2bn spending package

The Irish government has said it will deliver a tax and spending package worth an additional €6.4bn (£5.5m) in October's budget.

It will consist of additional public spending of about €5.2bn (£4.4m) and tax measures of about €1.1bn (£940m).

That will mean core public spending increasing by 6.1% in 2024, breaking the government's rule that it should increase by no more than 5% annually.

The finance minister said economic conditions justified breaching it.

"Households continue to face significant cost of living challenges and we have to ensure we protect people as much as possible from the full impacts of inflation," said Michael McGrath.

"I believe this strategy takes into account the economic realities of today while still ensuring that we do not stoke inflation further."