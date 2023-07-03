A school rated "inadequate" two months ago because of safeguarding problems has been upgraded to "good" following a second inspection.

Staff at St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Kettering said a previous visit by inspectors had not provided "fair judgement".

Ofsted said in its previous report the school had used suspension "unlawfully" and been "too careless" with safeguarding.

The regulator said the school's trust had taken "swift and decisive action" to improve.