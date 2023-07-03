School 'good' two months after 'inadequate' grade
At a glance
A school rated "inadequate" two months ago gets rated "good" following a second inspection
Inspectors had said there were safeguarding problems at St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Kettering
Ofsted said the school had taken action
A school rated "inadequate" two months ago because of safeguarding problems has been upgraded to "good" following a second inspection.
Staff at St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Kettering said a previous visit by inspectors had not provided "fair judgement".
Ofsted said in its previous report the school had used suspension "unlawfully" and been "too careless" with safeguarding.
The regulator said the school's trust had taken "swift and decisive action" to improve.
Inspectors, who visited for a second time in May, gave the Northamptonshire school an overall rating of "good" and said pupils' personal development was "outstanding", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report, which has yet to be published online, said Peterborough Diocese Education Trust had "provided effective support and challenge".
"This includes bespoke, intense training and strengthened monitoring arrangements," it said.
The report found the school was also "extremely inclusive and welcoming", where pupils get on well with each other.
It found they were "caring and kind" and had "positive relationships with staff".
Ben Arnell, the school's headteacher, said the second inspection was a "really positive experience".
He added: "This is a judgement that better encapsulates all that we are as a school. Our community is a place where our children are safe, happy and thrive.
"The last few months have come with their challenges, but I would like to thank our community for their understanding and unwavering support."
