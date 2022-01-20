Conservationists in Jersey are concerned about the effects litter connected to the pandemic is having on the environment.

They say there are large numbers of face masks and rubber gloves blowing into the sea around the island.

Kevin McIlwee from Jersey Marine Conservation said he was especially concerned by items being found on the seabed.

He said rubbish is being dropped on land which can then easily blow into the sea.

He said: "Working gloves, plastic bags, can fill up with water and seep down to the seabed.

"So it's not just what we see on the surface it's actually items that are actually on the seabed itself.

"They're particularly disturbing because they're going to go very quickly into the food chain."